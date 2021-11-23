Mehul Nisar on his working experience with late actress Madhavi Gogate

Mumbai, Nov 23 'Anupamaa' actor Mehul Nisar recalls the late actress Madhavi Gogate, who played the character of 'Kanta Joshi', mother of 'Anupamma' and her brother 'Bhavesh Joshi' (played by Mehul).

Mehul talks about Madhavi as an actor and his working experience with her. He also opens up about his association with the show.

Mehul says: "This was the first time, I worked with Madhaviji, she was a senior actress but very down to earth. Most of my scenes in the show are with her and Rupali. She was extremely sweet and caring and also fun loving. There was a child in her that was always alive."

The 58-year old actress, who died due to Covid-related complications on November 21, had worked in number of Marathi and Hindi daily soaps. She made her Marathi TV debut with 'Tuza Maza Jamtay'. For Mehul working with her was a great learning experience as she used to guide him all the time.

Mehul adds: "Inspite of being a senior actress she was still open to suggestions and learning. In the show her character was a Gujarati and she was a Maharashtrian. I know Gujarati well. So, she always used to ask me for the right diction for the Gujarati accent. She was playing my mother and I really used to respect her like my mother."

Mehul further also shares on how the show 'Anupamma' has helped him in his career. "This show has added a feather in my cap."

"Though I have a kind of a cameo in the show but I am very happy with it as it has still given me a lot of recognition and appreciation. Also a special mention of the makers that they were very transparent while explaining the character and did not give me any false hopes."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor