Mickey Rourke signs up for action film 'Section Eight'

Los Angeles, Nov 6 Mickey Rourke, best known for his Oscar-nominated title role in 'The Wrestler', is joining the cast of the action movie 'Section Eight'.

The cast also includes actors Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten, Dermot Mulroney and alternative rock band Blue October's lead singer Justin Furstenfeld, reports 'Variety'. The movie is the story of a former soldier who, after avenging the murder of his family, is sprung from prison and recruited by a shadowy government agency.

It will be directed by Christian Sesma ('Pay Dirt' and 'The Night Crew'), working from an original screenplay by Chad Law ('The Hit List' and 'Black Water') and Josh Ridgway ('The Sector' and 'Howlers').

Rourke, a boxer-turned-actor who brings raw energy to his roles, has also appeared in 'Sin City', 'Angel Heart', 'Iron Man 2' and Tarsem Singh's fantasy action film 'Immortals'.

