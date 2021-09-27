Mike Tyson joins the star studded cast of Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

Boxing legend Mike Tyson is all set for his big Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Liger which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Karan Johar, on Monday, announced that the former professional boxer, considered to be one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, will join Vijay Devrakonda and Ananya Panday in their upcoming film 'Liger'. "For the first time ever, the king of the ring will be seen on the big screens of Indian cinema! Welcoming @MikeTyson to the #LIGER team," Karan tweeted. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh, and also stars Ananya Pandey, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey and Getup Srinu.

Liger is being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Vijay, who essays the part of a boxer in the upcoming film, seemed excited to share the big news with his fans. On Twitter, he expressed his pleasure to be sharing the screen space with Tyson. In a tweet, Vijay, on behalf of the makers of Liger, said, “We promised you madness. We are just getting started.” He further wrote, “For the first time on Indian screens. Joining our mass spectacle.” The actor called ‘Iron Mike Tyson’, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’, The God of Boxing’, The Legend’, ‘The Beast’, ‘The Greatest of all Time’.. Earlier this year, Vijay revealed the poster of the film, which stated the tagline, ‘Saala Crossbreed’. In a social media post, he wrote, “Humbly announcing our arrival in Pan India. Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions and set norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hard work, here we are! Nationwide madness guaranteed (sic)”Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta together are bankrolling the film.