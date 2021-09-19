Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar reveals she was abused as a child

Ankita Konwar, the wife of model-actor Milind Soman, opened up about the trauma she has suffered over the years in a new Instagram post. She talked about being abused as a child, losing loved ones and facing judgment ‘for being with the person (she loves)’. She also said that it has shaped her outlook on life. She posted a Tiktok-like video of herself, where she is told that she is ‘wise beyond her years’, to which she responds, “It’s trauma baby,” and laughs.

Ankita shared the post with the caption, “Abused as a child, Grew up in hostels, Lived in foreign cities alone, Cheated by people I trusted most. Lost a brother, Lost ex lover, Lost my father. Being called names for the way I look and judged for being with the person I love. So if you see me being optimistic, just know that I am! Love yourself…”Milind responded, “You’ve come a long way, baby!” She wrote back, “Thanks for being the best companion!” Anushka Dandekar sent her love on the post as well, “My Anki!” Her fans sent her wishes, calling her a superstar. Milind and Ankita tied the knot in 2018. Their relationship has often been under scrutiny over their age difference; he is 26 years older than her. After dating for some time, they tied the knot three years ago

