Minissha Lamba wishes boyfriend on his birthday with a steamy kiss inside hot tub

Actor Minissha Lamba on Friday wished her boyfriend on his birthday with several throwback pictures. Taking to Instagram, Minissha shared a post calling him 'Akki Mal' In the old pictures, when she had travelled to the Maldives earlier this year, Minissha Lamba posed with her boyfriend in a hot tub. She captioned the pictures, "Happy Happy Akki Mal.... I wish you so much love and happiness primarily with me of course, Here's to the most fun person I know ..the Best Jacuzzi partner I could ask for...the Most fun Travel buddy..My best date for a dinner out... The life of any party.. The most chilled out chiller person ..and the Best and Most Honourable Codenames Player in town To many more Birthdays together...Have a great one sweety ..( with me of course)."

Earlier, Minissha was married to Ryan Tham in 2015. She had confirmed the news of her divorce. Earlier this year, Minissha had told radio host Siddharth Kannan that she has been in her current relationship for a year. She had added that she has been keeping his identity a secret to maintain his privacy. In June speaking with a leading daily, Minissha had said, “Often, two people are better off not living together and there’s no one who did wrong or is to be blamed in those circumstances. Some things are too private to talk about as it would be disrespectful to the other individual. However, I would like to emphasise that the end of a relationship or marriage is not the end of life. You will have another chance to love, be loved, and will be able to brush the past aside. The only reason I’m now talking about it is to help people stuck in similar situations and to show that things will get better. She had also added, “Currently, I’m in a happy relationship with a lovely person." Meanwhile, on the work front, Minissha is all set to make her debut in the digital space with Kasak, a web series on the Ullu app.