Mira Rajput gives a glimpse of Raksha Bandhan celebrations with Misha and Zain

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput on Sunday shared a glimpse of the Raksha Bandhan celebration of her kids Misha and Zain. Taking to Instagram Stories, Mira shared a picture showing Misha tying a rakhi (sacred thread) on the wrist of her brother, Zain.Mira wrote in her caption, "Homemade rakhi, channa laddoo, Ferrero Rochers, presents, kisses."

She shared another picture, featuring all the kids in her family, including those of her sisters, Priya Tulshan and Noor Wadhwani. Shahid and Mira welcomed their first child, Misha Kapoor on August 26, 2016, and their second baby, Zain Kapoor on September 5, 2018. On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime series, said to be a quirky drama thriller, which marks his maiden digital venture. The show also features Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. Shahid will also be seen in the sports drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name, as an ageing cricketer who makes a comeback to the sport to fulfil his son’s dreams.

