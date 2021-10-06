Mohanlal-Shaji Kailas join hands for a new film ‘Alone’

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is reuniting with director Shaji Kailas in an upcoming action film. The film has been titled Alone.While unveiling the title of the film, Mohanlal said, “Shaji Kailas had directed Aashirvad’s first film Narasimham. And he is now directing Aashirvad’s 30th film. Shaji and I have worked in several movies. Shaji’s heroes are always brave and strong. And real heroes are always alone. You will understand it when you watch this film.”Alone is already in production, and Mohanlal is set to join the sets soon. Mohanlal is collaborating with Shaji Kailas after a gap of 12 years.

Shaji is known for his unapologetic, out-and-out masala entertainers. And he has directed Mohanlal in seven films in the past, including popular movies such as Aaram Thamburan and Narasimham. The actor-director duo’s last collaboration was Red Chillies, which came out in 2009.Helmed by Shaji Kailas, ‘Alone’ is scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman. ‘Alone’ has also got a talented technical team. Abinandhan Ramanujam is the cinematographer and Don Max is in charge of the edits. Santosh Raman is in charge of the production design and Jakes Bejoy is handling the music department. Meanwhile, the team had kick-started the shoot on September 27.