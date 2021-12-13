Mohanlal's epic 'Marakkar' to premiere on OTT on Dec 17

Chennai, Dec 13 Director Priyadarshan's historical magnum opus 'Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham' (Lion of the Arabian Sea), featuring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, will premiere on Prime Video on December 17, the OTT platform announced on Monday.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, the film boasts of a stellar cast with Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, the late Nedumudi Venu, and Pranav Mohanlal playing pivotal roles.

The movie, which was released theatrically earlier this month, will apart, from Malayalam, also be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The period drama is a biopic of Kunjali Marakkar IV, considered to be one of the greatest naval chiefs of India. It tells the story of the epic warfare between the Portuguese invaders and Kunjali Marakkar IV, who later became the naval commander of the Zamorin, the ruler of Calicut.

Credited to be the most expensive film ever made in Malayalam cinema, 'Marakkar' bagged the Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume awards at the 67th National Film Awards in October 2021.

"I am overwhelmed by the audience reactions the movie has received and thank each and every one of my fans for their love. It is a matter of pride for me to be a part of this extravaganza that brings alive the legendary story of Kunjali Marakkar, a man known as India's very first naval commander and famed in Kerala folklore," said Mohanlal.

"I believe this is a story that will touch the hearts and emotional strings of every Indian. To be able to bring it to life on such an extraordinary scale is a dream come true for me. I am more than happy about the digital premiere of 'Marakkar' on Prime Video, which will give viewers across the country an opportunity to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes, along with their families," he added.

Talking about his film's digital premiere, the film's director Priyadarshan said, "I am super excited about the digital premiere of 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'. This film is very close to my heart and has been a collective dream for Lalettan and me for the last 20 years. I am thankful to him for his support in making this project a reality."

