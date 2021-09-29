Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns to release on Eid 2022

Actor John Abraham has announced the release date of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. The film is a sequel to Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh’s 2014 thriller Ek Villain. The Mohit Suri directorial will hit the screens on July 8, 2022, on the occasion of Eid. Taking to his Instagram account, the Dhoom actor wrote, “Iss baar eidi villain dega! Tareek aap yaad rakhna – 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022.”

Mohit Suri tweeted, “Guess who’s back!! Smiling face with horns 8th July 2022. #EkVillainReturns on EID 2022.” Talking about Ek Villain Returns, the filmmaker had earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride.”Ek Villain Returns is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. The film also stars Tara Sutaria.

