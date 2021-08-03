Monica Dogra is femme fatale in upcoming drama 'Cartel'

Mumbai, Aug 3 Actress Monica Dogra, who is turning heads with her back-to-back unconventional character choices, will be a part of the action drama, 'Cartel'. Monica will be seen playing Maya, Abhay's (played by Rithvik Dhanjani) love interest.

Speaking about her character Monica shares: "Maya is sexy, attractive, manipulative and yet charming. All my characters have been different from what I have played in the past. Maya is something I have never played on screen. She is sensuous and mystical."

The story of web show is based in Mumbai with action, drama and power play. It takes the viewers through the journey of five crime lords. These cartels are based in different areas of the city. How they carry out their illegal operations and how political, judiciary and corporate bodies are closely intertwined with the underworld of contemporary times forms the basic crux of the story. It features Tanuj Virwani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sanaya Pithawalla and 137 other actors.

Talking about being a part of the show, Monica says: "Firstly, I'm so glad to be a part of such an ambitious project. I have met some amazing people through this show, and I will always cherish my memories."

'Cartel' streams from August 20 on ALTBalaji and MX Player Gold.

