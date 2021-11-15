Mouni Roy sizzles in white bikini, actress sensuous look goes photoshoot goes viral!

Mouni Roy, who rose to fame after starring in Naagin recently posted photos from her pool day on Instagram. The pictures featured Mouni donning a strapless white bikini top. It features ribbed details, a sweetheart neckline, and a back-tie to secure the top in place. The actor teamed it with a quirky skirt with crocheted waistline attached with fringes. The actress who is known for her bold fashion statements is known for her unique style. On the personal front, amid several speculations about Mouni's wedding, the latest buzz says that she is set to marry her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in January 2022.

The 36-year-old’s nuptials will reportedly take place Dubai or Italy as the couple wants to keep the celebration private. Later, they plan to host a function in Roy’s hometown Cooch Behar, West Bengal for friends and family. Apparently, Mounihas been dating Suraj, since 2019 and got closer to him during her extended stay in Dubai in 2020.In August, 2020, a video of Mouni playing basketball in Dubai, with seemingly Suraj cheering her in the background gave a hint of their relationship. In March, her social media PDA with Suraj set the rumour mills churning. After she shared a series of dance videos on Instagram, for her new music video, Patli Kamariya, Suraj reacted with a ‘rawrs’ while she called him ‘babubabu’. He also gave a shout out to Mouni in an Instagram story, cheering for her, he wrote, “Somebody ring the fire alarm.” The exchange sent fans into speculation mode and it was reported that the two got engaged. Apparently, Mouni’s mother met Suraj’s parents at Roy’s good friend Mandira Bedi’s house in Mumbai.