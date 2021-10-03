Mumbai Cruise Drugs Bust: Shah Rukh Khan seeks help of 'Satish Manshinde' lawyer for Aryan's release

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested three people including Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. The arrests have been made after NCB carried out its first-ever raid on a luxury cruise liner and detained at least eight persons, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri. Many things related to Aryan are also being searched by netizens on social media. In the meanwhile, the question of which lawyer King Khan is using to save Aryan is common.

All the eight detainees have been identified as Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker and Gomit Chopra. Of these, Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are from Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are both fashion designers while Gomit is a hair stylist. Sources confirmed to that both Mohak and Nupur had come to Delhi with Gomit. Currently, the NCB has seized everyone's mobile and their chats and text messages are being checked.

After Aryan's name came up in the drug party, Shah Rukh Khan's is trying hard to free his son. It is said that he is seeking the help of actor Sanjay Dutt's lawyer.Shah Rukh has now approached Satish Manshinde, a well-known lawyer for Aryan's release. Satish Manshinde's team is currently present at the NCB office. However, Shah Rukh has not yet commented on the matter.

Aryan has admitted that he was invited as a special guest in the party. Also, no honorarium was paid for attending the party. The organizers wanted to use his name to get others to join the party, he said.