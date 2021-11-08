Mumbai Police summons Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki in Aryan Khan case

In a major development, Chunky Panday’s brother Chikki Pandey has been summoned by Mumbai Police in the ongoing Narcotics Control Bureau's cruise drug bust case involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. According to a report in IndiaToday.in, Gosavi had informed Sam D'Souza about Aryan's arrest and they wanted to contact Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani. They reached out to a restaurateur in Mumbai who knew Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday who apparently gave them the contact details of Pooja and her husband. Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday was summoned and questioned by the NCB. Check this space for further updates in the matter.

The summons for Chikki Panday comes as a follow-up to the Special Investigation Team’s probe into the allegations of extortion. The team had earlier recorded statements of two more persons identified as Ranjitsingh Bindra and Mayur Ghule, for allegedly helping Kiran Gosavi, a witness, connect with Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani. According to sources, Ranjitsingh Bindra got in touch with actor Chunky Pandey's brother Chikki Pandey to contact. Chikki Pandey has been reported to have provided contact of Pooja Dadlani, who is Shah Rukh Khan's manager. Aryan Khan, along with Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB after they raided an alleged rave party on a Goa-bound luxury cruise in Mumbai on October 3. After 22 days in Arthur road prison, the trio was let on bail by the Bombay High Court.

