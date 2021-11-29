"My journey in the industry has been a roller coaster ride" says Alaya F on her 24th birthday

Actress Alaya F on her 24th birthday spoke about her journey in the film industry said that it has been a roller coaster ride. The Jawaani Jaaneman actress told Hindustan Times that her journey in Bollywood was not easy even though the lockdown affected her most "My journey in the industry has been a roller coaster ride. My first film was released, and soon the whole world went into a lockdown."

She further said now that everything seems normal she will continue to work "In fact, the next year will be very exciting for me because I have a whole bunch of projects coming out that I am shooting, or have already shot. I just finished shooting Freddy, and now shooting another film that has not officially been announced yet. I am also shooting U-Turn," added Alaya.

In the same interview, when Alaya was asked if she prefers intimate birthday parties over large gatherings, she said, "I like to have people that I really love to be there. That's how I like spending my birthday because I'm a big stressor in life. If I have a big party or a bigger scene, I will probably be so stressed that I won't be able to have much fun. So, there will be just 20-25 friends hanging out. I find it easier to host and just chill."

Alaya F is the daughter of actor Pooja Bedi and granddaughter of Kabir Bedi, she entered the world of entertainment with 'Jawaani Jaaneman' in 2020. She will be next seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'.