"My magnum opus is complete": Anil Kapoor shares a perfect family picture after daughter's wedding

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani on Saturday. The family opted for a low-key wedding that took place at Anil’s residence. Now, the veteran star, took to Instagram and wrote, “And with that, I feel like my Magnum Opus is complete...with our 2 super-daughters and 3 super-sons, we have the biggest blockbuster ever! Our hearts are full and our family is blessed @karanboolani @rheakapoor @kapoor.sunita @anandahuja @sonamkapoor.

Earlier today, Rhea shared a picture from her wedding with her husband and penned an emotional note. She wrote, “12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more.”

