Naga Chaitanya calls his divorce rumours with Samantha 'painful'

Naga Chaitanya in his recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Film Companion South, addressed his divorced rumours with his wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu and revealed it’s ‘painful’ to read all the gossip stories that have been going around. I was like ‘why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news. Today there’s one news, tomorrow there’s another news, today’s news is forgotten. But in my grandfather’s time, there were magazines, and magazines used to come once a month. And that news sustained till you got the next piece of news. But today you’re getting the next piece of news the next second or the next minute. It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”

Continuing further the star kid said, he manages to remain focussed on work, even at a time like this. He told Film Companion South, “I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I've always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up, I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed. ”Chaitanya said that fortunately or unfortunately, he isn't interested in social media anymore. It's a change that he introduced into his life after the first lockdown last year. Rumours about a speculated rift were fanned in July, when Samantha Ruth Prabhu changed her name on her social media accounts, which no longer read her full name - it was changed from Samantha Akkineni to simply the first letter in her name "S." This put her on the list of trends, followed by speculation about her relationship status with Naga Chaitanya. Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Samantha said she does not feel the need for clarification about a personal decision. "The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don't react to them. That is how I have always been. I don't react to this kind of noise and I don't intend on doing so as well." After starring in The Family Man 2, Samantha was trolled for playing the role of Sri Lankan Tamil liberation rebel. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 after dating for years. In terms of work, Samantha will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.