Nagarjuna demands 15% hike for new season of Big Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will premiere tonight (September 5) at 6 pm on Star Maa. Nagarjuna is back as the host for the third time on the reality show. Now as per a Pinkivlla report, the Shiva star is charging a whopping amount for the new season.During Bigg Boss Telugu 3, Nag was apparently charging Rs 12 lakhs each episode and hiked his fees slightly for season 4. However, for season 5, the actor has hiked his fees by about 15 per cent and is charging between Rs 11-12 crore for the entire season.

With the reality show all set to premiere tonight at 6 pm, fans are excited to see the 16 contestants finalised for this season. The 16 contestants are singer-turned-actor Sreerama Chandra, Maanas Nagulapalli, Vishwa, social media influencer Shanmukh, Siri Hanmanth, Shailaja Priya, Anchor Ravi, choreographer Nee Master, Uma Devi, RJ Kajal, VJ Sunny, Lahari Shari and Jaswanth Padala, among others. All the contestants were quarantined for two weeks before stepping inside the house. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 will air on weekdays at 10 pm and at 9 pm on the weekends on Star Maa.