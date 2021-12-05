Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Good Luck Sakhi' to now release on Dec 31

Chennai, Dec 5 The release of director Nagesh Kukunoor's much-awaited Telugu film 'Good Luck Sakhi', featuring Keerthy Suresh and actor Aadhi in the lead, has now been pushed to December 31, the team announced on Sunday.

The film, which was supposed to be released on November 26, got postponed and it was announced that the film would instead release on December 10. However, Worth a Shot, the production house producing the film, announced on Sunday evening that the film, "due to unforeseen issues" would be "arriving on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2021)".

The production house also said that it was "working hard to bring this with lots of love" and asked fans to stay with it.

The film, which has music by Devi Sri Prasad, has cinematography by Chiranthan Das.

Sources say that the film is about how a girl, believed to bring bad luck to everyone, emerges as a champion sharp shooter.

