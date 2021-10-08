Nandamuri Balakrishna to dub for Mike Tyson in Vijay Deverakonda's Liger?

It was only recently, the makers of 'Liger' have announced their collaboration with the legendary world's heavy-weight boxing champion Mike Tyson for a special role in the movie. As per the latest reports, Nandamuri Balakrishna will be reportedly dubbing for Mike Tyson's character in the film. While some reports also claim that these reports are false as Balakrishna's voice intonations wouldn't suit Mike Tyson. Recently, Balakrishna also visited the team of Liger while they were shooting in Goa. A photo of NBK posing with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur has gone viral on social media.

Sharing his excitement about working with one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, Vijay told News18, “Having Mike Tyson on board is like a dream come true. He was exactly what we needed for this particular role in the film. When we narrated the film and sent him the script, he was really excited and he got on board. I’m really looking forward to shooting with him. We have to shoot with him in the US and we are just waiting for our permission to make the journey there and shoot with Tyson. I love that man. He is as real as it gets. It’ll be an honour to even get beaten by him. Only the greats have gotten punched by him. It’s something I checked off my bucket list, punched by Mr. Mike Tyson."Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.