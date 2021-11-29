Nani takes a dig at ticket pricing issue during 'Skylab' pre-release event

Hyderabad, Nov 29 Telugu star Nani, who attended the pre-release event of Nithya Menen and Satya Dev-starrer 'Skylab', has conveyed his best wishes to the team. Nani said stories like 'Skylab' intrigue him.

"I hear that the makers had me in their minds when the concept of 'Skylab' came to them. Unfortunately, this movie didn't happen to me. But, I am happy that it reached Nithya. Talking about the concept, in my childhood, I also came across this rumour that the skylab is to collapse from the sky. I think this is an interesting topic imbibed with fun elements. All the best to the entire team", Nani said.

Nani, who closed his speech on a witty note, said, "Don't worry Satya. I am not going to talk about ticket prices, theatres, or any controversial issues. The last time I spoke at your 'Timmarusu' event, the news was all over. There isn't much to say about those issues, as we all have said enough. The decisions are not in our hands now," the 'Gentleman' actor said.

Nani had spoken on the ticket price issue earlier on multiple occasions, and also stood by Pawan Kalyan when he questioned the government regarding the same. His speech during one of the movie events had generated controversy.

On the work front, Nani's 'Shyam Singha Roy' is to be released in December.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor