NCB summons film producer Imtiaz Khatri the third time in drugs case

NCB has summoned film producer and Bandra builder Imtiaz Khatri for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise ship drug bust case. This is the third time he has been summoned by the NCB.The producer's name came up during the interrogation of Achit Kumar, one of the accused who was arrested in the drugs seizure case earlier, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis. ANI took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Drugs on cruise matter | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning. He has been asked to appear before the agency on October 14, says the agency.”

Imtiaz Khatri started his career as a filmmaker and entrepreneur. After that, he stepped into the construction business and started his own company named “INL Infrastructure” in 2017. He also founded a company, VVIP Universal Entertainment which financed many Bollywood movies under its banner. He has also worked as a director.

His first Marathi movie as a director titled “Hrudayantar” was released in 2017. Along with his professional career he also owns a celebrity cricket team in Mumbai which plays in the INK Cricket Blast tournament. Not just this Imtiaz also participates in social works and has made donations for the welfare of cancer patients. He also works as a social media influencer and has over 54.3k followers on his Instagram account. Khatri’s name had also cropped up during the investigations into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last year for allegedly supplying drugs to him and other film personalities.Khatri has been spotted many times in Bollywood’s page 3 parties and his pictures with celebrities are viral on social media.

