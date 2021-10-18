Neena Gupta says, 'she was molested as child by doctor and tailor'

Actress Neena Gupta is always in the spotlight due to her bold style and acting. Neena Gupta, who is active in the art world, has been in the news for some time now because of her personal life. Recently, her autobiography 'Sach Kahu Toh' was published. In this autobiography, Neena Gupta sheds light on many things in her life. She has told us all about how hard hehas life been to her and how much she struggled. In the same autobiography, she reveals a sensational story. She mentioned in her book that she had to face humiliation at an early age.

She had to deal with situations like molestation while in school life. In this autobiography, she has revealed that a doctor molested her when she was a child.

“I went to the doctor with my brother when I was younger. At the time, my brother was standing outside the doctor's cabin. I had gone to that cabin alone. The doctor started checking my eyes. But, all of a sudden, he started to touch other places. Those places had nothing to do with my eyes.

I was terrified. At the time, I was starting to hate myself. Often I would sit in the corner and cry a lot when no one was home. I didn't even had the courage to tell my mother. If I told my mother, she would say it was my fault, "Neena wrote in her autobiography.

Further she said she faced bad experience with a tailor as well. I had no choice but to go to tailor against my will. If I had refused to go to Tailor at that time, my mother would have asked me why. Meanwhile, in her autobiography "Sach Kahun To", Neena Gupta has commented on many things in her life. She has also shared her experiences on marriage and Masaba. "Lately, children understand the difference between good and bad touches. Parents also understand children. However, when we were young, no one discussed this with us," she said.