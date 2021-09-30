Neeraj Chopra joins 'Dance+ 6', shares high points of his gold medal journey

Mumbai, Sep 30 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was seen in the reality show 'Dance+ 6' as a guest and he shared some insights about how he started his sports journey.

Neeraj said: "I only started training with a purpose of being fit, since I was slightly unhealthy. I happened to get drawn to the javelin and it stuck to my soul. I didn't even know how to throw a javelin at first, but it always fascinated me how everyone threw it. That's how I tried in the first place."

He said that he managed to throw a javelin "pretty well in my very first attempt itself, for which my seniors also appreciated me taking it more seriously."

"I never knew that I would be able to represent India but I kept following. After 2 years I played nationals and that is how I continued. I think this is the best decision of my life."

Continuing further, he said: "If I am able to put my country on such a big stage in javelin, that is the biggest happiness that I can get. I will keep pushing myself to do all that I can do throughout my career for my country to remain at the top."

On being asked how he responds to all the messages he gets from fans he said: "I had switched off my phone one year ahead of the Olympics and haven't switched on yet. I feel very happy seeing all the messages and try to reply to all of them, but it's not possible and that breaks my heart so I haven't switched my phone on to read all these, as of now "

'Dance+' Season 6, streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

