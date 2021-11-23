Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh share a steamy kiss in front of Eiffel Tower

Singer Neha Kakkar shared a series of pictures with her husband, Rohanpreet Singh from their Paris trip. In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a kiss in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.In the pictures, while Neha looks sizzling hot in net black braleete teamed up with red long coat and matching pair of red wide-legged pants, rohanpreet looked all dapper in off-white shirt and pair of pants teamed up with black turtle neck sweater.

Neha accessorised her look with a Louis Vuitton sling bag, a black muffler around her neck, a pair of beige block heels, and a slack of silver finger rings. Rohanpreet and Neha tied the knot last year on October 24. Rohanpreet revealed that he first met Neha to shoot for their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together - Nehu Ka Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” he said. Neha was last seen as a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya.

