New picture finally reveal what actor Aparshakti Khurrana's daughter looks like

Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja Khurana recently welcomed a baby girl Arzoie. Now, her uncle Ayushmann Khurrana shared her first picture as she slept in her father’s arms. Baby Arzoie can be seen dressed in a cute light pink attire, while she rested her head on her Dad's chest. Aparshakti can be seen cradling his daughter. Earlier, Aparshakti posted a picture of Arzoie’s hand, wrapped around his and Aakriti’s fingers, which was taken in a hospital. “It’s a happy love triangle for life @aakritiahuja #ArzoieAkhurana,” Aparshakti captioned his Instagram post.

Many of his colleagues from the film industry showered love. Pranutan Bahl dropped a heart emoji, while Angad Bedi wrote, “Waheguru,” followed by heart emojis and a folded hands emoji. “Congratulations mere bhai,” Siddhanth Kapoor commented. In June, Aparshakti shared on Instagram that he and Aakriti were expecting their first child. He shared a picture of him kissing her belly and wrote, “Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert.”Aparshakti, the younger brother of Ayushmann Khurrana, started his career in films with a supporting role in Dangal. He has also acted in films such as Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Street Dancer 3D. He will be seen next in a comedy titled Helmet alongside Pranutan.

