Nicole Richie's hair catches fire in a freak accident on her 40th birthday

Nicole Richie shared the terrifying moment she accidentally set her hair on fire while blowing out candles to celebrate her 40th birthday. In a video posted to Instagram, Nicole could be seen leaning over her birthday cake to blow out her candles. The video cut as friends tried to put out the flames. However, seemingly OK after the incident, Nicole posted the video with a lighthearted caption, writing: "Well...so far 40 is 🔥"Nicole's husband, Joel Madden, also appeared to have a sense of humor about the accident, using Paris Hilton's iconic catchphrase from The Simple Life, "That's hot."

A whole bunch of other celebs jumped into the comments too, including the likes of Amy Schumer, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, and Sofia Richie. Nicole was celebrating her birthday alongside some close friends at an outdoor dinner, with decorations including party hats and framed pictures of Nicole throughout the years. Nicole shot to fame with the reality series The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside her childhood friend and fellow socialite Paris Hilton. The show aired from 2003 to 2007. She has two children 13-year-old daughter Harlow Winter Kate and 11-year-old son Sparrow James Midnight.