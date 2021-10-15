Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham to premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar

Nivin Pauly on Friday announced that his upcoming film Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham will directly release on an OTT platform. He noted that Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham would hold the distinction of being the first Malayalam movie to have its premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar.“#KanakamKaaminiKalaham will have its world premiere on @DisneyPlusHS .#KaKaaKa will be the 1st Malayalam movie to premiere on it. Grateful to #Madhavan sir, #DilipV,#DisneyPlusHotstar team (sic),” tweeted Nivin on Friday.

The film is directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval who made his debut with the acclaimed movie Android Kunjappan Version 5.25. Grace Antony plays the female lead in the film.The poster of the film is a funny illustration showing Nivin in the centre opening his shirt to show the writing "Changanithu priye chembarathi poovalla" - Meaning, this is my heart, not a flower, a famous quote from late writer Vaikom Mohammed Basheer, in one of his cherished romance novels. Ratheesh has also written the script of the film. It is produced by Nivin Pauly's production house, Pauly Jr. Pictures.Nivin whose last release Moothon - a critically acclaimed film directed by Geetu Mohandas - is also expecting the release of Thuramukham, a movie directed by Rajeev Ravi. He has also finished shooting for Mahaveeryar, directed by Abrid Shine.

