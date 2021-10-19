Nonprofit organization declines donations from Jamie Lynn Spears' memoir

The nonprofit organization that Jamie Lynn Spears had pledged to support through sales of her forthcoming memoir has declined to accept any money from the beleaguered star.

According to Fox News, in yet another blowback for the controversial book, the organization named, This Is My Brave, has announced on Monday that its team passed on an opportunity to receive proceeds from 'Things I Should Have Said', which is slated to hit stores on January 18, 2022.

"We heard you. We're taking action," the mental health-focused charity said in a statement on Instagram, adding, "We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book."

This Is My Brave further explained in the caption of the post that it had been "recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds" of the memoir, but ultimately "made the decision to decline the offer."

While the organization did not provide a reason, the growing battle cries of Britney Spears' fans likely played a role. #FreeBritney supporters have been critical of Jamie Lynn, since her pop star sister, accused their family of being complicit in the conservatorship that controlled Britney's personal affairs, estate, and medical care for the past 13 years.

Britney has also said that she wants to sue her family and see her estranged father, Jamie Spears, charged with "conservatorship abuse."

While Jamie Lynn insisted in an Instagram video in June that she has "only loved, adored and supported" Britney, the siblings have publicly sparred several times in recent months.

The Grammy winner most recently took issue with the former 'Zoey 101' star initially planning to call her memoir 'I Must Confess', a lyric from Britney's 1998 single, '...Baby One More Time'.

As per Fox News, after Jamie Lynn changed the title of her tome earlier this month, Britney quipped on Instagram that she was "thinking of releasing a book" of her own next year.

Britney's father was suspended as the conservator of Britney's estate in September. A court hearing is set for Nov. 12 to decide whether to terminate the conservatorship altogether.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor