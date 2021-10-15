Nora Fatehi's team confirms actress is not part of ‘money laundering activity

Nora Fatehi's team has issued a clarification on her role in the ongoing investigation of a money laundering case. The actor, on Thursday, was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record her statement in a laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. According to Nora's team, she is a victim in the case and has been cooperating with the officials. “On behalf of Nora Fatehi, we would like to clarify the various conjectures floating around amongst the media. Nora Fatehi has been the victim around the case and being a witness, she is co-operating and helping the officers in the investigation,” the statement read.

"We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation," the statement added.On the work front, Nora was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film skipped the theatrical release and streamed directly on Disney+ Hotstar. She will be next seen in John Abraham starrer 'Satyamev Jayate 2'.


