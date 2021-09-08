Noted lyricist and poet Pulamaipithan dies at 85 in Chennai

Tamil lyricist Pulamaipithan, also known as Ramasamy, passed away on Wednesday morning due to ill health. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Chennai after being admitted to ICU due to age-related ailments. Politicians and his fans have been sending their condolences to his family. He was admitted to Fortis Malar hospital in the city on August 28 and was put on life support. However, his health condition deteriorated, and he passed away at the age of 85.

His mortal remains will be taken to his home in Neelangarai and will be kept for public homage. The veteran lyricist has penned songs for top stars like MGR, Sivaji Ganesan, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. Pulamaipithan was born in Coimbatore in 1935. In the 60s, he came to Chennai with an undying ambition to pen lyrics for songs in Tamil films. His big break came when he wrote the song Naan Yaar Nee Yaar for MGR in his film Kudiyirundha Koyil (1968). In his career, he had written over 100 poems in Tamil. In 2016, he wrote the lyrics for the song Thaaimai from Vijay's Theri. It was sung by Bombay Jayashri. Pulamaipithan also served as the Deputy Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Council.

