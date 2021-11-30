Noted Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry hospitalised in ICU

Renowned Telugu lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry has been diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to the ICU of KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. On Monday, the hospital released a health bulletin. “Noted Tollywood lyricist Sri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, aged 66 years, was admitted in KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad on 24th November with pneumonia. Currently, he is under close observation by a team of expert doctors and is getting appropriate treatment in the ICU. We will keep you updated regularly on his health status,” the bulletin read. He is often considered the most versatile Telugu film lyricist currently working because he has contributed lyrics for songs comprising all kinds of genres like duets, hero introduction, romantic, devotional, thought provoking, lighter vein.

Chembolu Seetharama Sastry, better known as Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry, has penned lyrics for over 3,000 songs till 2020. He had also received the Padma Shri for his contributions in the field of arts and aesthetics, along with 11 state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his contribution to the entertainment industry as a lyricist. He has garnered eleven state Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South for his lyrical works. He has penned lyrics for over 3000 songs until 2020. In 2019, he was awarded the Padma Shri for his contributions towards the field of arts and aesthetics.

