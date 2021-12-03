NTR praises his uncle Balakrishna after watching 'Akhanda'

Hyderabad, Dec 3 Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie 'Akhanda', which hit the screens on Thursday, has managed to become one of the biggest openers of the season, at the box office. With super positive reports from all over, the movie has managed to receive applause from a few celebrities as well.

Telugu celebrities, who watched 'Akhanda', have been tweeting all day, praising the movie. Biggies including Mahesh Babu, Nani, Sundeep Kishan, Ram Pothineni, Gopichand Malineni, and many others have expressed their excitement over, their respective social media profiles.

'RRR' fame NTR, who watched the movie 'Akhanda', took to his Twitter, to congratulate his uncle Nandamuri Balakrishna. NTR added his praises to Balakrishna's 'Akhanda', as he wrote, "Just finished watching #Akhanda. Congrats Bala Babai and the whole team on scoring this resounding success.So many hardcore fan moments to enjoy."

Apparently, Balakrishna's 'Akhanda' is a crucial film for Tollywood, as it is one of the movies with such hype, being released post the second wave of the pandemic.

Helmed by Telugu's popular filmmaker Boyapari Srinu, the movie 'Akhanda' stars Pragya Jaiswal as the heroine, while Balakrishna has played a role with multiple shades.

