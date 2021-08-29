Nupur Alankar loses contact with brother-in-law who is stuck in Afghanistan

Television actress Nupur Alankar and her family have lost contact with her brother-in-law, who was in Afghanistan when Taliban occupied the country. The actress’ family have not been able to contact him since the past 9-10 days. The actress has been making phone-calls to trace him but with no avail. In a recent interview, she talked about the condition her family is going through, amid the ongoing Taliban crisis. Talking to Times of India, Nupur said, “My sister and I have lost touch with him. It’s been 9/10 days now since we last spoke to him." The actress has moved in with her sister Jigyasa, who had previously housed actress Savita Bajaj when she had faced health issues.

She further added, “I am trying my best to not be pessimistic as that would only increase our anxiety levels. Jigyasa is trying her best to maintain a calm exterior. But we are now hardly able to sleep for 2 hours every night. "The actress said that Jigyasa’s husband had informed them that his phone’s battery was dying and he was not able to charge it. She added that the call got disconnected midway and they are not aware where he is parked. “He had said he would send us a number of the person he was with at that time, but we also did not get any text of such kind from him," she added. Last year, Nupur, who has been a part of shows such as Swaragini and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?...Ek Baar Phir, made headlines as she faced financial woes and had to sell off her jewellery. Her close friend Renuka Shahane urged everyone to help her out, as her mother required hospitalisation and her money was stuck in the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.



