Nushrratt Bharuccha suffers vertigo attack on the sets of Luv Ranjan’s next

Nushrratt Bharuccha faced health scare on the sets of Luv Ranjan's yet-to-be-announced film As per a report in ETimes, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress suffered a vertigo attack. The Dream Girl actor was reportedly hurried to the hospital. Although the actor isn’t hospitalised, she is taking proper medications from home and is advised to take rest for a minimum 15 days. In her recent interaction with ETimes, Nushrratt Bharuccha confirmed that she was diagnosed with vertigo. According to her, the pandemic has taken a toll on everybody be it emotionally or physically. The actor further detailed how she stayed at a hotel, close to the sets of Luv Ranjan’s next to make travelling easier for her. However, suddenly after three weeks of shooting, the actor’s health reportedly deteriorated.

Nushrrat Bharuccha seemingly assumed that she might get better in a day or two. But she had to be reportedly wheeled into the Hinduja Hospital. During the interaction, the actor said, “I thought I would be okay in a day or so but the next day was equally bad. I reported on the set but a few minutes later, it all went spiralling downward. I could not do anything. They decided to rush me to Hinduja Hospital (Mumbai) and when I reached there, I was still worse. I needed a wheelchair to be taken upstairs. My blood pressure by then had dropped to 65/55." Continuing further she said, "By then, Mom and Dad had arrived at the hospital. The next 6-7 days were very bad. I did not get hospitalised; I am taking medicines at home. A full check-up has been done and I am okay. I have taken leave for about 7 days more from today. The doctor has advised 15 days of complete rest.” The actress actor was last seen in the Netflix anthology, Ajeeb Daastaans. She has several interesting projects including, Ram Setu, Hurdang and Chhori in the pipeline. Here's wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

