On Dussehra, Akshay Kumar announces release date of Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar has announced the release date of his much anticipated film Sooryavanshi. The film, also starring Katrina Kaif will hit the screens on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing a video with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, he wrote, "Interval hua khatam, now it’s showtime! #Sooryavanshi releasing this Diwali, 5th November at a cinema near you. Come celebrate with us. #BackToCinemas."The Sooryavanshi stars together invited everyone to the cinema halls on Diwali to enjoy their upcoming actioner. Katrina and Rohit Shetty also shared the video of Ranveer, Ajay and Akshay announcing the opening up of cinemas with Sooryavanshi.

Katrina wrote, "18 months have passed since our entire entertainment industry including film & stage has been on a standstill due to the pandemic. It's been a long difficult wait for us but finally patience prevailed and we are back! Now it's not about just our film but it's about our industry as a family and the relationship we share with our beloved audience! So let's come together for the magic of cinema!" “Sooryavanshi” was originally scheduled to release on March 24, 2020, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to theatre shutdown across the country. The makers then planned a Diwali 2020 premiere but had to postpone it to April 30 this year. It is the fourth film in Shetty''s cop universe, which also features blockbusters Ajay Devgn''s “Singham”, “Singham Returns”, and Ranveer Singh''s “Simmba”.The upcoming film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.