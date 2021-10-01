On the ball: Nitesh Tiwari on directing debut web series 'Break Point'

Mumbai, Oct 1 Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's debut web series 'Break Point' released on Friday. The series, based on the partnership and seperation of tennis stars Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes, answers many questions. Nitesh reveals that he approached the series with a blank slate.

Nitesh, who has co-directed the seven-episode series with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, explains what went into their mind in the pre-production stage.

"I did not know the details. I did not know many reasons. It all came as new information to me when I was talking to Leander and Mahesh. It was something that made us want to tell it in this fashion because there was so much new information that was coming out that it needed to be told by Leander, Mahesh, their families and others around them," says the 'Dangal' director.

The series features many sports personalities talking about the iconic Bhupathi-Paes partnership.

Tiwari feels that the neutral approach towards the series, which is streaming on ZEE5, worked in their favour.

"I think this is also what gave them comfort when we told them this is how we want to do it. So that is when they knew that here we have these two filmmakers who are making absolutely neutral point. They would not be taking sides, they would be unbiased, but at the same time they would be telling it in an interesting manner. So that is how we went about it," says Nitesh.

