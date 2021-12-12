On the occasion of Meghna Gulzar's birthday, here's her film which are worth to watch

Director and writer Meghna Gulzar turned 47 today. Born to very famous lyricist and poet Gulzar and former actress Raakhee, Meghna proved she is her father's daughter by making so many superhit films.

Filmmaking was not her first choice but, everything has its own destiny and the Indian cinema got it's best artist Meghna. Many few film makers are their who choose to raise voice against society's issues and Meghna is one of them, who always makes movies on social issues.

On the occasion of her birthday let's recall her movies which she directed till now.

1)Filhaal

Filhaal is Meghna's first film which she ever directed, the movie revolves around a very hot topic that is surrogacy, the film stars Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Suri and Tabu.

2) JustMarried

It's 21st century and we believe in love, and Love marriage, but there are still some people who believes in arrange marriage which is also so beautiful, and that's what the movie Just Married focuses on. Esha Deol and Fardeen Khan played lead roles in the movie.

3) Talvar

As we told you Meghna always focuses on real stories and social issues, well this is one of them, which plot 2008 double murder of a teenage girl and her house servant. And the movie stars non other than late actor Irfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles.

4) Raazi

Raazi is one of the most successful and best movie of Meghna. The movie stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The plot of the movie is how Induan female spy marries to Pakistani officers, to gathered information of Pakistan's attack on Indians.

5) Chhapaak

The movie is based on real incident which happened to Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack victim, the film stars Deepika Padukone in lead role.