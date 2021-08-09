OTT platforms allow me to 'unbox, explore' as performer: Sakshi Tanwar

Mumbai, Aug 9 From her first big break on the small-screen in the show 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' as 'Parvati' to winning hearts with another TV series 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', the journey of Sakshi Tanwar to becoming a household name has been quite interesting from 'Parvati' to 'Priya'.

Now that the actress is gaining visibility more on OTT platforms with several web series and the recently-released film 'Dial 100', also featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Neena Gupta, Sakshi says she feels "unboxed and liberated" as an actress.

Sakshi told : "Honestly speaking I have the utmost gratitude for all the popularity and opportunity I got from the TV series I have done at the beginning of my career. When I came to Mumbai and started working, TV and films were the only two options and OTT did not exist back then. But yes, after working for years I naturally developed a sense of belonging in the world of acting and found a space in the mind of a section of the audience.

"Initially, I was kind of overworking also because I wanted to achieve everything, good roles, the success of the show and love from the audience for my characters. Eventually, I realised my drive changed, after achieving all that. Now, I want to pick and choose, I want a new challenge in character, I want versatility."

She adds, "That way, OTT and web series liberated me as an actress. There is nothing wrong with playing a housewife in a TV series but look at the kind of role I got to play - an air traffic controller, a scientist, a vulnerable mother - this versatility I have got here on digital platforms. It's like I have got a chance to unbox and explore my acting skill with each web show, projects I am choosing now."

The actress appeared in web series like 'Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat', 'The Final Call', 'Mission Over Mars' and the short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi' directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari.

Currently, the actress is working on a few projects that are under wraps and soon to be announced.

