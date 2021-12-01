Padmini Kolhapure: It's an honour to sing Lata Mangeshkar's 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'

Mumbai, Dec 1 After her comeback with 'Dil Bekaraar', veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure has sung the new version of the iconic song 'Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara'.

Speaking on the same, Padmini says, "The emotions that a mother goes through when her daughter gets married is not something that can be put in words. From happiness to sorrow to a feeling of emptiness, one feels so many things at one time. 'Ye Galiyan Ye Chaubara' is a rendition of all those feelings".

The song which was originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, is from Padmini's highly acclaimed film 'Prem Rog' which was directed by Raj Kapoor.

Describing the experience of working on the iconic track, the actress says, "It was like an emotional roller coaster to sing the same song and I am so proud of the way it has shaped up. There is no bigger honour than being able to give voice to a song that was sung by Lata Ji. I am excited to see how the audiences react to the video as well."

The re-created version of the song is presented by Saregama and Dhamaka Records and will hit the airwaves on December 6.

