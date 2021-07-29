Paras Chhabra reveals why he said 'no' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Mumbai, July 29 'Bigg Boss 13' actor Paras Chhabra has revealed why he couldn't take part in the ongoing season of the reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' this year.

Talking about the same, Paras shared: "I was approached for Kharon Ke Khiladi but at that time, situations were worse and it was not safe. Because of Covid-19 crisis I did not accept it. My mom was scared about me going there in such difficult times. She didn't allow me."

However, the actor says he is eager to take part in the reality show next year. He is also confident about winning it!

"If I am offered Khatron Ke Khiladi next year I will do it and I will win the show for sure. I go in a reality show to set a benchmark and to win hearts. I have done that in Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss also and I will do that in Khatron Ke Khiladi as well," he added.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is a show where contestants are given a challenge to overcome their fears but Paras says that he is not scared of anything.

"I'm not scared of anything as such. I don't have any particular fear but let's see, you get different fears when you are actually doing that stunt," he informed.

On the work front, Paras was last seen in the music video 'Nazaraa' alongside his 'Bigg Boss 13' co-contestant Mahira Sharma. Sung by the legendary Wadalis (Ustad Puran Chand Wadali and Lakhwinder), 'Nazaraa' released in May this year.

