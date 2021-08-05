Paris Hilton wants to be a supportive mother

Los Angeles, Aug 5 Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton will be a "supportive and fun" mother when she has children.

Hilton was recently falsely reported to be expecting her first child, and while she's not actually pregnant, she does have aspirations to become a parent in the future, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "I want to be like my mom - like their best friend, where they feel like they can come and talk to me about anything. Very supportive and fun and playful.

"I can't wait just to do all the fun kid things together and have amazing birthday parties for them. Celebrate Santa Claus for Christmas and the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy and just all of those really cute, special moments a I just want my children to feel so loved and so lucky and happy."

Hilton, who is engaged to beau Carter Reum, has already frozen her eggs to ensure she can have children when she's ready.

She said: "I hate needles and shots and having to inject yourself several times a day. It's just painful and uncomfortable, and I hated that part. But I'm so happy that we did it. We have tons of eggs and all of the kids ready to go."

The star underwent egg extraction in order to try In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, and admitted it was "very emotional".

Speaking to Delish magazine, Hilton said: "It is a hard process and definitely is very emotional. But I'm just so lucky that I have such an amazing partner in Carter. He's like no one I've ever met in my life before, the first person that I've let into my heart that I trust completely.

"He's my biggest supporter and just lifts me up and makes me feel so safe. It's just amazing to finally feel what real love is. I don't think I ever experienced it before."

