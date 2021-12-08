People's Choice Awards 2021 Winners List: BTS, Selena Gomez, Black Widow movie, Tom Hiddleston were the stars of event

Finally, the wait is over, and the winner list of the most famous event People Choice Awards is here now. The award function was held on Tuesday night in the US and Marvel Studios. And guess what who stole the limelight it is non-other than the BTS group, the BTS band was nominated in three categories, Group of 2021, Group of 2021 (for Butter), and Music Video of 2021 (for Butter.) and won all three awards.



Marvel stars Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hiddleston won awards for Female Movie Star of 2021 and Male TV Star of 2021, for TV series Black Widow and Loki.



Black Widow and Loki also won the Movie of 2021 and Show of 2021 awards. Whereas, Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings won the Action Movie of 2021. Kim bagged a Fashion Icon Award. Star Selena Gomez won The Comedy Star of 2021 award for Only Murders in the Building.



Here's the full list of winning categories.



The Movie of 2021: Black Widow

The Comedy Movie of 2021: Free Guy

The Action Movie of 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Drama Movie of 2021: Cruella

The Family Movie of 2021: Luca

The Male Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

The Female Movie Star of 2021: Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

The Drama Movie Star of 2021: Kevin Hart (Fatherhood)

The Comedy Movie Star of 2021: Dwayne Johnson (Jungle Cruise)

The Show of 2021: Loki

The Drama Show of 2021: Grey's Anatomy

The Comedy Show of 2021: Never Have I Ever

The Reality Show of 2021: Keeping Up With the Kardashians

The Male TV Star of 2021: Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

The Female TV Star of 2021: Ellen Pompeo (Grey's Anatomy)

The Drama TV Star of 2021: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks)

The Comedy TV Star of 2021: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

The Reality TV Star of 2021: Khloé Kardashian (Keeping Up With the Kardashians)

The Bingeworthy Show of 2021: Squid Game

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021: Lucifer

The Male Artist of 2021: Lil Nas X

The Female Artist of 2021: Adele

The Group of 2021: BTS

The Song of 2021: Butter (BTS)

The Album of 2021: Sour (Olivia Rodrigo)

The New Artist of 2021: Olivia Rodrigo

The Music Video of 2021: Butter (BTS)

The Collaboration Song of 2021: Stay (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber)

The Pop Special of 2021: Friends: The Reunion



