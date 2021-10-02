Peter Andre keen to play James Bond

Los Angeles, Oct 2 Singer Peter Andre said while he would like to see actor Idris Elba in the 007 role, he himself would also love to try his hand playing the iconic suave spy one day.

He said, "There's a lot of speculation over who the next James Bond is going to be. I personally think Idris Elba would do a great job. It would be anyone's dream to play an iconic role like that. Would I do it if asked? Hell yeah!"

However, Andre feels he would probably be a flop if he ever landed the iconic role, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said, "Although I'd probably be more James Pond than James Bond!"

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker said he loves the idea that broadcaster Piers Morgan has put his name forward for the role.

Speaking to new! magazine, he added, "I know Piers Morgan has put his name in the hat, which I love. I see what he's doing there, he's probably thinking as Pierce Brosnan has already played James Bond, they might want someone with a very similar name. Very clever, Piers!"

Hollywood star Daniel Craig makes his final outing as Bond in the current movie 'No Time To Die'.

