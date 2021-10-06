PM Narendra Modi mourns the loss of Ramayan's Arvind Trivedi

Arvind Trivedi, who played Ravan in 1987's TV series Ramayana, created by Ramanand Sagar, died at the age of 82. Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the demise of the veteran star. PM Modi posted a throwback picture with the late actor on Twitter and he wrote in his post: "We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial." PM Modi, in a separate tweet, also wrote a eulogy for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who died earlier this week and added, "Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti."

Other than Ramayan, Arvind Trivedi also starred in the popular TV show Vikram Aur Betaal. Actor Dipika Chikhalia, who essayed the role of Sita in the show, also shared her condolences. “my heart felt condolences to his family …a very fine human being #arvindtrivedi #ravan,” she wrote on Instagram. Ramayan’s Ram, actor Arun Govil, also remembered his late friend as he paid his tribute.He featured in Gujarati films like Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya (1998), Kunwarbai Nu Mamerun (1974), Santu Rangili (1976). He also did a few Hindi films like Jangal Mein Mangal (1972) and Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973) among others. He did almost 300 films in his career. He was also elected as a Member of Parliament from Sabarkatha constituency in 1991 on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket and was in the office till 1996.Arvind was the acting chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002 to 2003.

