Poetic Justice: Manoj Muntashir joins panel of judges on 'India's Got Talent'

Mumbai, Dec 1 Lyricist, poet and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir will be joining the panel of judges along with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and rapper Badshah on the talent show 'India's Got Talent'.

Manoj will be associating with a reality show for the first time and he talks about being a judge and how he feels about it.

Manoj says: "I am thoroughly excited to be on 'India's Got Talent', which has a legacy. The show has been putting forth superlative talent from across the nation. Being a part of IGT's jury is nothing short of an honour and I hope that I will be able to do full justice to my role."

He further adds: "I am also extremely fond of my fellow judges who are the stalwarts in their respective fields. I am looking forward to welcoming talent with open arms."

'India's Got Talent' will air soon on Sony Entertainment Television.

