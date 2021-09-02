Popular podcast host Joe Rogan tests Covid+

New York, Sep 2 Popular podcast host Joe Rogan revealed that he has Covid-19.

The American comedian took to his Instagram and shared a video on his post.

The comic and podcast host said he took Ivermectin, a dewormer meant for horses that the CDC says is "not authorised or approved by FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19."

Ivermectin is approved to treat certain conditions in humans, but not Covid-19, which the FDA stressed on August 21 when the federal agency tweeted "You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it." The post included information on why the drug can be "dangerous and even lethal," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Spotify podcast host has made headlines during the pandemic for sowing doubt about vaccines. In April, Rogan walked back comments he made on his show when he said young, healthy people could skip the jab.

In 2009, Rogan launched his podcast 'The Joe Rogan Experience', which led him to increased success and podcast superstardom.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor