Pornography case: Bombay High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea of Gehana Vasisth

Bombay High Court on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Gehana Vasisth alias Vandana Tiwari, in connection with the FIR registered against the actor and model at the Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch. Her lawyer said they will move to Supreme Court.

Vasisth was arrested by Property Cell of Crime Branch Mumbai for her alleged role in shooting, uploading porn videos on a website.

A case was registered at Malvani Police Station on July 29 against Vasisth and three producers of the company of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra who was handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari was arrested in February 2021 in another pornography case. She got bail after four months.



