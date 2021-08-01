Pornography Case: Gehana Vasisth accuse Mumbai Police of demanding 15 lakh bribe

Actress Gehana Vasisth, who is currently out on bail in the porn scandal involving Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, has claimed that the Mumbai Police demanded a bribe of Rs 15 lakh to avoid her arrest. According to a report on IndiaToday.com, the actress claimed that the team of cops who came to take her into custody had demanded the bribe to evade arrest and allegedly even threatened to frame her. In a statement to the portal, Gehana said that the cops wanted the money to release her, but when she protested saying that she wasn’t in the wrong, "they said we could make any case against anyone. "The actress also addressed the WhatsApp chats between the accused - Yash Thakur alias Arvindkumar Shrivastava and Tanveer Hashmi - and their arrangements for Rs 8 lakh. She claimed that it was because the police had demanded money.

Earlier, the controversial actress, applied for a pre-arrest anticipatory bail which will be heard at the Dindoshi court on Tuesday. Gehana was taken into custody by the property cell of the Mumbai crime branch in February in connection with pornographic racket case. “We have moved the court for a pre-arrest anticipatory bail as there was a chance that she would have got arrested by the police," said the actress’s lawyer Sunil Kumar. Gehana was arrested after she reportedly shot 87 pornographic videos which she uploaded on her website. Following her arrest, Gehana’s publicist Flynn Remedios issued a statement claiming that the videos produced and directed by Gehana’s company GV Studios “at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica". Miss Asia Bikini winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web series Gandii Baat. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and commercials.