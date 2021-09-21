Pornography case: Raj Kundra released from Mumbai jail after two months

Raj Kundra, who was arrested on July 19 in a pornography case, has been released from jail. Raj has been released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. At the same time, his colleague Ryan Thorpe has also been released along with him. After leaving the jail, he was surrounded by the media, but he did not answer any questions from the media. The 45-year-old businessman had visibly lost weight and was surrounded by crowd when he stepped out.Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj was granted bail on a surety of Rs 50,000.

Minutes after her husband Raj Kundra was granted bail in the pornography case, actor Shilpa Shetty took to her social media to share an insightful thought that "beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."Taking to her Instagram story, Shilpa shared a quotation that reads, "Rainbows exist to prove that beautiful things can happen after a bad storm."

Raj Kundra, while filing a bail application before the court, had claimed that there was no evidence against him in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch in the case. He had claimed in the petition that there was no evidence of him being "actively" involved in the creation of alleged suspicious pornographic material and that he was being made a "scapegoat" in the case.

Businessman Raj Kundra was arrested on 19 July 2021 by the property cell of Mumbai Police in the porn film racket case. Many serious charges were imposed on Raj Kundra for making Ponography films, uploading it on mobile app and OTT, transferring money through hawala transactions, forming shell companies.