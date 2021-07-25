Pornography Case: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's joint bank account under scanner

The Mumbai Police in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case made some shocking revelations which was allegedly being run by the controversial businessman. Now as per a report in Mid-Day, Shilpa and Raj's joint bank account are being probed by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Shilpa has reportedly been questioned about several international transactions made from the joint account and the cops reportedly suspect transactions were made between Raj’s account and that of Kenrin Limited, which is owned by Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi. It is reported that a South Africa-based sports betting firm transferred money into Kundra's bank account which has raised the suspicion whether the money earned from Hotshots was also being channelised to online sports betting.

Mumbai Police informed the court on Friday that it wants to probe the transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes Bank account and the United Bank of Africa. Meanwhile, between, August 2019 and November 2020, Hotshots earned a net profit of GBP 4,000 to 10,000 per month. Raj Kundra on Friday moved the high court against the order of police remand till July 27. In his plea, it was said that Hotshots' content was not pornographic as it did not deal with explicit sexual action. The content was vulgar like many online streaming platforms, his lawyer said. In the plea, his lawyer termed his arrest as illegal. Apart from Raj being probed, the Mumbai Police has also summoned three people for questioning in the porn film case. Mumbai Police has stated that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch has summoned three people including actress Gehana Vasisth